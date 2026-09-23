Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump for Bullying Himself ‘Off the Air’ One Year After Leading Suspension Push

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Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump for essentially taking himself off the air with his White House press ban, calling out that this drama falls on the year anniversary of his own suspension.

During Tuesday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the comedian addressed the inadvertent impacts of Trump’s White House media ban. Namely, how media outlets stood in solidarity of MS NOW, CNN and Politico by pulling their coverage and boycotting White House events.

“I mentioned last night that as a result of Trump’s ban on CNN, MS Now, and Politico, the major networks, including Fox, have decided to pull what is known as press pool coverage,” Kimmel said. “The outlets take turns providing a live TV feed of all the president’s events. But then they have suspended that coverage in protest of the ban, which has to drive Trump even crazier than he already is.”

He added: “There’s nothing this man loves more than being on television. And right now, thanks to his own dumb actions, the only camera at the White House is the Ring camera Melania had mounted on her bedroom door to keep him out of it.”

Though, later on in his monologue, Kimmel roasted Trump’s “minions” – including JD Vance, Marco Rubio, Dr. Mehmet Oz and Sarah Huckabee Sanders – for “bending over like a Gumby at the Olympics to try to explain this.”

“There is no defense for why the White House would ban three reputable news organizations because he doesn’t like what they have to say,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean his little gang of rascals won’t try to come up with one.”

Before moving onto another topic, Kimmel called out the irony of the situation, as the drama fell a year after the president led the push to have “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” suspended over his Charlie Kirk death remarks.

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“You know, one year ago, tomorrow, we came back from when they bullied us off the air,” he said. “That was a year ago. Never did I imagine that 12 months later, Trump would do the same thing to himself.”

Last September, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” was initially pulled from local affiliate owners Nexstar and Sinclair’s markets following criticism from FCC chair Brendan Carr. However, the show eventually returned to the ABC lineup after less than a week. Nexstar and Sinclair then followed suit, ending their preemption of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.