Jimmy Kimmel Slams Nicki Minaj Over ‘Puzzling’ Friendship With Trump: ‘This Is Just Nuts’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel skewered Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump’s unexpected friendship as blatant hypocrisy, citing her past illegal entry into the United States.

During Thursday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the comedian addressed the new alliance between the president and the rapper, which debuted at the Treasury Department’s “Trump Accounts” summit in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

“This is all very puzzling, especially because of what’s going on in Minneapolis,” Kimmel said in his monologue. “Nicki Minaj, not only is she not a U.S. citizen, she came here undocumented as a child from Trinidad. She is exactly who ICE has been rounding up.”

Kimmel found this situation particularly surprising, given the Trump administration has been implementing aggressive tactics to uncover and deport undocumented individuals.

“[Yet], he invites her to the Oval Office,” he continued. “If you’re Nicki Minaj and you pledge allegiance to Orange Julius, it’s different, I guess. So different, in fact, that Nicki Minaj is now in possession of a Trump gold card.”

As Kimmel explained, the coveted gold card is the visa that Trump has been selling for a million dollars, which allow the buyer permanent resident status.

“But she didn’t buy one. She said she got it for free,” Kimmel sounded off. “He gave it to her. She gets a gold card. He gets a famous black friend. It’s what you call the art of the deal.”

Jokes aside, Kimmel blasted the situation as “just nuts,” especially since the million-dollar cost of the card is supposed to go to the American people.

“He can’t just comp someone because she kisses his big white ass,” the late night host added. “I mean, he really thinks that he owns the country. Is he going to start handing our stuff out now? Like, Nicki, how do you like a monument? What do you want? Washington? No. Lincoln? Take a Lincoln. What about a nuclear weapon? You could use it on Cardi B.”

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.