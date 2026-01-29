‘The Daily Show’ Mocks Trump’s ‘Delicate Hand’ After Viral Exchange With Nicki Minaj | Video

“The Daily Show” roasted Donald Trump for his bizarre exchange with Nicki Minaj, in which he oddly declared his love for the rapper’s nails.

Host Desi Lydic weighed in on the viral hand-holding moment between Minaj and the president during Wednesday’s monologue for “The Daily Show.” During her comedic address, Lydic quipped that Trump shouldn’t let Minaj shake his hand due to her noticeably long nails.

“No! No! No! Mr. President, don’t let those nails get near your delicate hand,” she said. “Seriously, look at this. Oof. One slip and Trump’s hand is gonna start leaking like a busted water bed.”

Lydic continued: “It’s like a chainsaw holding hands with a Ziploc bag of chili. Things could get real messy, real quick.”

Trump’s hand has been a hot button topic for the last year, as the president sported a number of bruises on his hands, sparking widespread speculation about his health.

The president and his camp have routinely waved off concern regarding the visible bruises. In fact, earlier this month, Trump told the Wall Street Journal that the marks on his hand were from the higher dose of aspirin he takes.

“They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart,” he told the outlet. “I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?”

Trump also accused Attorney General Pam Bondi of scratching and bruising him with her ring during a disastrous high five at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Watch Lydic’s full “Daily Show” monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.