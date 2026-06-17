Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Trump Over Algae Woes in Renovated Reflecting Pool: ‘He Can’t Even Get That Right’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel laid into Donald Trump over the ongoing algae issue in the recently renovated reflecting pool in Washington, D.C.

The comedian addressed the situation during Tuesday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” where he voiced his disbelief that Trump – a famed hotelier — couldn’t even keep a pool clean.

“You know, Trump spent reportedly $14 million updating the reflecting pool on the National Mall,” Kimmel said. “He set out to resurface and repaint it because he didn’t like the way it looked. He wanted to paint it American flag blue. That was the color. So, the project was completed last week. And now, not even a week later, it’s already completely green.”

He continued: “It’s Mexican flag green. That’s what the White House calls residual algae. They’ve got workers out there. They’ve been dumping gallons of hydrogen peroxide in there, which is also how he colors his hair, by the way.”

As Kimmel went on, he noted that Trump’s decision to make the bottom of the pool a darker color caused the algae to grow, as it made the water warmer — which the algae thrives in.

“You know, he promised he would drain the swamp. Instead, he spent 14 million of our dollars building a new one,” Kimmel quipped. “His next step is to move St. Patrick’s Day to July and claim it’s green on purpose.”

He added: “He owns hotels. If there was one thing he could do, you would think it was keep a pool clean. He can’t even get that right.”

However, as Kimmel pointed out, that didn’t stop conservative media from doubling down on support for the renovation. After playing one Fox News clip, where a reporter suggested that “no other president” would clean up the reflecting pool, the comedian joked: “That’s right. No one. Sorry. Abraham Lincoln wouldn’t have done that. He couldn’t have done it. He didn’t have the courage to do it.”

Kimmel then called out other conservative coverage for the reflecting pool, including one Real America’s Voice News reporter for suggesting something “nefarious” was going on over the algae.

“My god, the algae is working with Antifa,” Kimmel responded. “You’ve cracked the case.”

Before moving on to his next topic, Kimmel added: “Of all the many dumb and crazy problems that Donald Trump has created, never did I imagine that one of them would be algae.”

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.