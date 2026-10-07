Jimmy Kimmel Threatens to Report Trump to the FCC Over ‘Take Out’ LA, San Diego Comment: ‘The Hypocrisy Is So Glaring’

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Jimmy Kimmel threatened to report Donald Trump to the FCC over the president’s comment seemingly daring Iran to “take out” Los Angeles and San Diego, calling the situation “so glaring” in its hypocrisy.

The comedian touched on the controversy during Tuesday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” where he blasted Trump’s comment as “one of the craziest, most indefensible statements” he’s ever heard.

“He’s talking about Iran bombing us. And I know he says a lot of crazy things,” Kimmel said. “I know this is something we’ll forget about by Thursday when he accidentally swallows a baby at a rally or whatever the hell he does next. But that’s one of the craziest, most indefensible statements I have ever heard even this maniac make.”

He added: “Openly musing about Iran, a country we are currently at war with, taking out two American cities while his adoring fans cheer him on. But it’s okay, ’cause we’re liberals, we deserve to be bombed. Can somebody please change this man’s diaper already? I think that old nut has been sitting in his own excrement too long.”

As Kimmel went on, he joked that Trump was battling the “ranta-virus” and that he needed “to be treated medically.”

“Now we have our own president wishing death to America,” Kimmel said. “We had already had a huge bomb here this weekend. It’s called ‘Digger.’”

Jokes aside, Kimmel declared that Trump’s statements were “insane,” noting “even from him.” He then called out the hypocrisy of the situation, reminding his audience how conservative media responded to his Melania Trump, “expectant widow” jab in April.

After playing old news footage that called for Kimmel to be pulled off the air over the quip, the late night host hit back: “That’s right. You know what? I’m going to report him to the FCC. Now it’s a joke, before it was not a joke. The hypocrisy is so glaring, you can’t even turn your head toward it. You will get blind.”

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue below. A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

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Kimmel’s comments came a day after the president faced backlash for seemingly daring Iran to “take out” Los Angeles or San Diego in a rally speech.

“They can take out a city,” Trump said of Iran. “Let them take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego. This is a very small price to pay. And it’s going to be over with very soon. It’s … almost over with – and they might keep going a little long. You know, they always say they have a big threshold for pain. They need it. Let me tell you. They need it. But it’s going to end very soon. And it will end one way or the other.”

Trump’s response team later clarified the president’s remarks, denying that he literally called on a foreign country to bomb U.S. cities. “You buffoons. He was saying the U.S. is fighting to STOP Iran from having the ability to take out LA and San Diego with a nuclear weapon — which they would if they had the chance,” Rapid Response 47 wrote on X Tuesday.

Nonetheless, the president’s statement sparked widespread controversy, prompting everyone from California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to “The Gilded Age” star Carrie Coon to speak out.