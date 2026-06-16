Jimmy Kimmel Rips Trump’s UFC Birthday Event at the White House as a ‘Mini January 6’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel ripped into Donald Trump’s UFC Freedom 250 event held for his birthday, blasting it as a “mini January 6th.”

The late night host addressed the controversial event on the White House lawn during Monday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” where he said the celebration had “all the refinement and prestige as a Hooters at the Vatican.”

“Speaking of MAGA rallies, we had a sporting event that didn’t bring people together this weekend,” Kimmel said. “Donald Trump’s big violent birthday party, the UFC fight at the White House.”

As his studio audience erupted into boos, Kimmel sarcastically responded, “I know. I know. That was my reaction when I heard about it, but when I watched it, so much elegance, so much sophistication, so much class.”

In reality, Kimmel said he felt as if the president had “turned the White House into a Waffle House,” adding, “More than 4,000 people trampled the White House grass to celebrate the Orange One turning 80.”

“Historians are saying this is the first time in history an American president spent $60 million to publicly fellate himself,” Kimmel continued. “So, congratulations to him. I would also add that Trump knocked down the east wing of the White House and wants a billion dollars because he needs to have a safe place to throw parties. Meanwhile, [he has] no problem throwing a giant 80th birthday cage match on the front lawn of the White House.”

Per Kimmel, the UFC event utilized “every room of the White House,” noting that fighters were warming up everywhere from the diplomatic reception room to the cabinet room to the Oval Office.

After cutting to footage of one fighter yelling out from the Truman balcony, Kimmel said with a laugh: “What a night. Like a mini January 6th.”

“And I do want to say this. No one should be wearing shorts at the White House. Just never. No one ever. The whole place smells like jockstraps and axe body spray,” Kimmel further sounded off. “Now these are the same people, by the way, who gave President Zelenskyy a hard time because he didn’t wear a suit to the meeting.”

Kimmel also took a moment to roast Trump for falling asleep at his own event, comparing him to an overstimulated child at Disneyland.

“He almost stayed awake through the whole thing until it was time to take a little UFC-esta,” he quipped. “So sweet. He’s like an angel when he sleeps … Now, to be fair, we don’t know for sure that he was asleep. He could have just been sitting completely motionless with his eyes closed for an extended period of time. But this is why most 80th birthday parties happen at noon.”

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.