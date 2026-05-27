Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump for Thinking He Came Up With ‘Dumocrats’ Line: ‘It Was on The Simpsons in 1994’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel roasted Donald Trump for his “dumocrats” dig for the left, suggesting the same insult was used on “The Simpsons” decades ago.

The late night host weighed in on the president’s new nickname for liberals during Tuesday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” where he mocked Trump for being so “excited” about the line.

“He’s particularly excited about this new nickname, ‘Dumocrats,’ which he thinks he came up with even though it was on ‘The Simpsons’ in 1994,” Kimmel said. “He’s been workshopping a whole new bit about it. And it goes a little something like this.”

At this moment, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” editors cut to Trump trying out the nickname in front of a rally crowd, noting, “And I watched what he was saying and what the horrible things he was saying and I said, ‘He’s a dumb guy.’ I said, ‘Wait a minute. He’s a Dumocrat.’ That’s how I got the name. You take the E out. You don’t use the B. A lot of people don’t know dumb has a B in it.”

The president continued: “Actually, you don’t need it. You discard the B. But you take the E out and you replace it with a U. They’re dumb. They are Dumocrats.”

Kimmel then pulled out a pen and pad, jokingly asking Trump to “run us through that one more time.” As the explanation replayed, Kimmel pretended to take notes, adding, “Okay. All right. I think I got it. You know, a lot of people don’t know dumb has a B in it. And that crowd he’s in front of, I think he’s right, actually.”

He added: “I have a feeling a lot of them don’t know there’s a B in the word baby.”

Trump has used the “Dumocrats” nickname many times in the last several days, including in his Memorial Day post on Truth Social Monday, where he wrote: “Happy Memorial Day to all, including the Dumocrats who disrespect our military and all of the tremendous success that has had over the last year. God bless those that have made the ultimate sacrifice. I love you all.”

In response to this post, Kimmel joked, “No one puts the me in Memorial Day like Donald J. Trump.”

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.