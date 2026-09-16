Jimmy Kimmel Warns Viewers Not to Tell Trump About Colbert Appearing on Show: ‘Could Call in an Airstrike or SEAL Team Six’

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Stephen Colbert made his first return to late night television on Tuesday, not as host, but as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel’s show. But, the ABC host immediately warned his viewers not to let President Trump know that he and Colbert were in the same place, for fear of a military strike.

To kick off his monologue, Kimmel first poked fun at the fact that his show once again went home empty-handed after Monday night’s Emmys. That makes a record of zero wins in 15 years, this time losing to Colbert. Kimmel was excited for Colbert though, teasing that he was just off in the wings waiting for his interview to start.

“Don’t tell Donald Trump,” Kimmel stipulated. “If he knows there are two of us here, he could call in an airstrike, or SEAL Team Six, or who the hell knows what.”

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Indeed, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” took home the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Series this year, surprising very few people. The former CBS host promptly thanked all his past guests, but largely used his acceptance speech to implore Hollywood to hire his former writers.

“The thing about these late shows is that — besides being a really good steady job — they require so many people that they’re a fantastic incubator for young people to come in to learn to work professionally on a deadline in cooperation, in collaboration. That is the future of our business that we have to look after,” Colbert said. “I want you to know I got some great news. They are all tech avail. Hire them. They will make your show better, and they will make your day easier.”

You can watch Jimmy Kimmel’s full monologue in the video above.