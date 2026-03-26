J.K. Rowling Says ‘Harry Potter’ Series Is ‘Incredible’ in First Response to Trailer: ‘So Happy With It’

J.K. Rowling responded for the first time Thursday to HBO’s trailer for its upcoming “Harry Potter” series, which debuted earlier this week.

After a full day-and-a-half of online chatter dissecting the first trailer for HBO’s “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” — which announced a surprise Christmas 2026 premiere date at Wednesday’s time-of-launch — the author responded directly to one fan praising the project on X Thursday afternoon.

“It’s going to be incredible,” the author, known in recent years more for her political views than her creative ones, wrote. “I’m so happy with it.”

The comment marked the first and only time so far Rowling has shared her thoughts on the trailer.

“Hey @jk_rowling — The trailer for the new ‘Harry Potter’ looks bloody marvelous. I cannot wait, and as it seems to me, neither can the rest of the world,” X user @LudicrousMonica wrote at the time.

View the brief interaction below:

It's going to be incredible. I'm so happy with it. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 26, 2026

As Rowling has become more vocally conservative and anti-trans in recent years, her involvement in the project has been a hotly contested talking point since it was first announced in 2023.

She serves as an executive producer on the “Harry Potter” series and directly informed writing and casting choices in its development process. Deadline reported that the author first visited the series’ set in November 2025, which was considered a “royal visit.”

The series stars Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton as Harry, Ron and Hermione, respectively. The young trio will be joined by John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu and Nick Frost in the main cast.

The trailer shows scenes both familiar and new for fans of the iconic fantasy franchise. Early moments show a very young Harry Potter getting bullied at school and meeting Hagrid on a subway, while later clips highlight familiar sights depicted in the film franchise — the Hogwarts Express, a Quidditch match and, of course, Hogwarts itself.

Directed by Mark Mylod, his fellow executive producers include showrunner Francesca Gardiner, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts, David Heyman and Rowling. Hans Zimmer serves as composer.