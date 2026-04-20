John Oliver Drags JD Vance for ‘Douche-splaining Theology’ to Pope Leo: ‘Objectively Crazy’

Vice President JD Vance warned Pope Leo to “be careful” when discussing matters of theology last week, and on Sunday night, John Oliver was floored by that advice. To the HBO host, Vance’s words were just “objectively crazy.”

Vance’s sentiment came after Pope Leo tweeted earlier this month that “Anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs.” In response, Vance argued that Pope Leo wasn’t factoring in conflicts like WWII, and said that “in the way that it’s important for the vice president of the United States to be careful when I talk about matters of public policy, I think it’s very, very important for the pope to be careful when he talks about matters of theology,”

“Yeah, that is JD Vance douche-splaining theology to the Pope!” Oliver marveled, watching the clip on “Last Week Tonight.”

“Which is objectively crazy! It’d be like me explaining to JD Vance where the clit is on a Togo sectional. Why would I even try to do that? He’s spent his life devoted to this very subject. I’m out of my lane there!”

The late night host also laughed at the idea that Pope Leo needs to “be careful” out of concern for losing his position.

“The Pope’s got a lifetime gig, he doesn’t need to be cautious about what he says,” Oliver said. “He could start tweeting ‘Where’s the album @Rihanna’ every day for the rest of his life, and that still wouldn’t change the fact he’s considered the vicar of Christ.”

“Literally the only thing he should probably ‘be careful’ about is not meeting with JD Vance, because historically, that has been fatal for popes!” Oliver added.

“Last Week Tonight” airs Sundays at 11 p.m. on HBO.