John Oliver Encourages Everyone to Watch Stephen Colbert’s Final Week of ‘The Late Show’ | Video

As the late night hosts continue to show their support for Stephen Colbert as he heads into his final shows this week, “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver closed out his Sunday night episode with an encouragement to viewers to show up for Colbert as well.

In the final seconds of his show this week, Oliver noted that he’ll be off on Sunday, May 23, and returning on May 31. The HBO host then had a request for viewers.

“Please enjoy Colbert’s final shows, he’s the f–king best,” he said. “Good night, and good luck, motherf–kers!”

“Please enjoy Colbert’s final shows,” John Oliver told viewers at the end of Sunday's 'Last Week Tonight.' “He’s the f*cking best. Good night, and good luck, motherf*ckers!”

Full story: https://t.co/UK7kt3sFqw pic.twitter.com/PRzzk89ZV7 — LateNighter (@latenightercom) May 18, 2026

Oliver is, of course, just the latest to lend some kind of on-air support to Colbert as “The Late Show” comes to an end. Oliver appeared along with the rest of Strike Force Five — Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel — as guests on Colbert’s show last week, and the quintet also recorded a new episode of their podcast.

Both Kimmel and Fallon will be airing reruns of their own shows on May 21, in deference to Colbert’s final CBS show. Oliver’s week off was already built into his schedule, as “Last Week Tonight” airs on Sundays and doesn’t run against Colbert at all, similarly to Seth Meyers’ “Late Night.”

“I love Stephen, I love his staff. I love that show, it’s incredibly sad,” Oliver said when news of the cancelation broke last July. “Growing up in England, I would watch Letterman’s show, which of course was Stephen’s show, and think about what a glamorous world that was.”

You can watch Oliver’s well wishes to Colbert in the video above.