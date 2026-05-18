John Oliver Plays Supercut of Stephen Miller’s Wife Outing Weird Facts About Him

Stephen Miller may have access to some of the biggest secrets in the country, thanks to being part of President Trump’s administration, but Miller’s own secrets are apparently fair game on his wife’s podcast. So much so that, on Sunday night’s episode of “Last Week Tonight,” John Oliver played a supercut of Katie Miller airing out weird facts about her husband.

The montage came as one of the HBO show’s brief “And Now, This…” segments that play between stories. This particular vignette was titled “Stephen Miller’s darkest secrets are revealed on his wife’s podcast.” First up was a clip of Katie Miller asking Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth who of Trump’s cabinet Hegseth would trust to watch his kids.

“Not your husband,” he quickly answered.

The next clip featured Miller recalling a story about her husband at a party they were hosting prior to one of Trump’s election wins.

“So right before Donald Trump had won, and we had friends in our backyard, and Stephen delivered a toast and said ‘This time next year, we’ll be drinking the tears of our enemies,’” she offered up.

In another clip, Miller volunteered to list some things she disagrees with her husband on. Among them was a clothing rule he enforces for his children.

“He insists that my children always wear socks with their shoes,” she explained. “Even if the shoes are already on, and they’re ready to get in the car, go out the door, he makes them come back inside and put socks on.”

Miller also revealed her husband insisted on a big wedding for their nuptials, jokingly calling him a “bridezilla,” and told Vice President JD Vance that mayonnaise is all her husband will eat. In a conversation with Mehmet Oz, Miller revealed her own personal theory as to why one of her pregnancies was harder than the others.

“It’s because it’s more of my husband’s genetic makeup than mine in this baby,” she swore.

When Oz argued that it’d be equal genetic makeup, Miller insisted, “I’m telling you this baby’s going to turn out looking like him.”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” airs Sundays at 11 p.m. ET on HBO.