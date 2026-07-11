Johnny Galecki Returning to Acting After 7-Year Break

“The Big Bang Theory” star Johnny Galecki is returning to acting after a seven-year break.

On Tuesday, the actor — who played Dr. Leonard Hofstadter in the beloved CBS sitcom — took to Instagram to reveal that he will portray Tennessee Williams in the Chicago stage production “Kowalski.”

“For the last seven years, I’ve been fortunate enough to spend more time living than performing,” Galecki, 51, captioned his update. “It turns out those aren’t separate pursuits for me.”

He continued, “Honored to return to the stage and in my city by the lake (where the embers never fade and) where I first began working, as one of my literary heroes, Tennessee Williams, in KOWALSKI this Fall. Grateful to @colinhanlon @greggostrin and @lookingglasstheatre for the invitation. 🩶.”

In the comments, his former “Big Bang Theory” co-star, Kaley Cuoco, celebrated the big news by writing, “Yay!!” alongside three fire emojis.

Recurring “TBBT” star Wil Wheaton exclaimed, “Oh wow! Break a leg!”

Another fan echoed, “So glad that you are back. 👏🏼 Break a leg!”

Someone else shared, “Good for you, bro! Sometimes [it’s] necessary for us to live and appreciate those around us. Best of luck!”

Meanwhile, yet another Instagram user commented, “I’m so glad you’re coming back to acting! I wish I could watch this play. But I’m happy you’re back and I’m still here to support you and your work! ❤️.”

“The Big Bang Theory” aired for 12 seasons from 2007 to 2019. In addition to Galecki, Cuoco, and Wheaton, it starred Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch, Mayim Bialik, Kevin Sussman, Carol Ann Susi, and John Ross Bowie, among others.