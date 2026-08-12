Jon Lovitz Says He Called Out Adam Sandler for ‘Always Casting Me as a Pervert’ in His Movies

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Jon Lovitz has done a lot of movies with Adam Sandler, and if you’ve noticed he’s a bit typecast in them, well, so has Lovitz. In fact, according to the actor, he asked Sandler directly why he’s “always casting me as a pervert.”

Lovitz appeared on Tuesday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” in support of his new film “Don’t Say Good Luck,” which stars Sandler’s daughter Sunny, and Sandler himself produces. The film marks just the latest collaboration between Adam Sandler and Lovitz, which Jimmy Fallon was quick to point out, asking how many it’s actually been.

“A lot. And I’m always playing a pervert,” Lovitz responded.

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Fallon immediately tried to push back on that, saying it wasn’t true, but Lovitz had his receipts ready to go.

“‘Wedding Singer’ was sleaze-bag, ‘Little Nicky,’ I’m peeping Tom,” he rattled off. “‘Grown Ups 2,’ I’m a janitor that takes over a gym class with women, and then get them to do all these, you know, sexual exercises.”

As Fallon continued to try and fight for at least “The Wedding Singer,” Lovitz admitted that he’s called Sandler out for this type-casting.

“And I said, ‘Adam, why are you always casting me as a pervert?’” he said, before launching into his Sandler impression for the answer. “‘Yeah, I think it’s funny!’”

Fallon moved right along from that, instead asking where Lovitz and Sandler first met, prompting the actor to recall their first encounter at a stand-up gig. Lovitz recalled offering Sandler some advice on “SNL,” since Sandler had recently gotten the job.

“He’s the best,” Lovitz said. “You’re nice to him once, and he’s just nice to you the rest of your life.”

You can watch Jon Lovitz’s full appearance on “The Tonight Show” in the video above.