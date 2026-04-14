Jon Stewart Thinks He Looks a Lot Like the Patient in Trump’s Jesus Meme: ‘Freaking Me the F–k Out’ | Video

Jon Stewart weighed in on Donald Trump’s controversial Jesus meme, calling out one part of the image that had him “freaking the f–k out.”

During Monday’s monologue for “The Daily Show,” the comedian ripped into the president for posting an AI-generated image of himself made to look like Jesus Christ. Before getting into specifics surrounding the scandal, Stewart couldn’t help but highlight that the patient Trump’s Jesus appeared to be healing in the picture looked an awful lot like him.

“Oh my god. Wait, the guy in the bed … Am I okay?” Stewart said. “Look, I know I don’t have the vigor and spunk of my MTV days, but I didn’t know we were here already. I didn’t realize my look had reached leper territory.”

He continued: “I mean, from the picture, it looks like it was touch and go with me for a while. But thank God, in my time of need, I was surrounded by family. There’s my darling wife, Amy Lynn, hands clasped in prayer. My brother, Sergeant Chisel Jaw. Oh, look in the back, there’s Pappy Joe. He and I stormed the capital together.”

As Stewart went on, he called out the odd addition of an eagle, as well as a random man’s hand, who the comedian said “seems to be taking advantage of my infirmity to touch my penis.”

“This is freaking me the f–k out,” he said. “You know, I’m just glad that Jesus Trump brought his healing orb. By the way, can I tell you my favorite thing about this picture? I like how there’s only so much AI can do.”

He added: “AI is like, ‘Look, I can give you the fireworks and the healing powers and I can make you Jesus, but you weigh what you weigh. Sorry. It just is what it is.’”

Stewart also got a hoot out of Trump’s explanation for the photo, in which he said he thought the image depicted him as a doctor, not the Messiah.

“That’s you as a doctor. Oh, I’m sorry. What’s this? Urgent care,” Stewart said before cutting to a picture of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper.” “You put yourself out there as Jesus. You got f–king called on it … God, do you even care about lying to us anymore? Is it over? Has this relationship gone still? Your lies used to have a real spark.”

“You need to find your happy place and fast. We expect better lies, sir,” Stewart went on. “And can I just remind you, Mr. President, we’re in the middle of a grinding war with Iran. Can you just address that in a straightforward way with the American people without all his other weird s–t going on? Can you just do that once?”

Watch Stewart’s full monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.