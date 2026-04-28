Jon Stewart Suggests RFK Jr. ‘Abandoning’ Cheryl Hines During WHCD Evacuation Is a Kennedy Family Tradition | Video

Jon Stewart roasted Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after the health secretary appeared to leave wife Cheryl Hines behind during the evacuation at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

During Monday’s monologue for “The Daily Show,” the comedian weighed in on the shooting incident that took place Saturday evening, highlighting the many ways the different senior officials were whisked out of the room amid the chaos.

Specifically, Stewart called out Vice President JD Vance’s “‘Dancing with the Stars’ quickstep,” as well as Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth for “dropping a smoldering Blue Steel” on his way out.

Yet, Stewart had quite the field day reacting to Kennedy’s exit, as it showed him being ushered away by several Secret Service agents as the health secretary’s wife was left to fend for herself.

“RFK Jr. being whisked away by a Secret Service hive, who apparently couldn’t spare one worker bee for, I don’t know, his wife,” Stewart said before playing footage of the moment. “Do you see right there? There’s a group of men carrying another man out of the room. And then there’s a woman, who appears to be … desperately reaching out for someone to care, to help her.”

“The woman reaching up in agony and fear, that’s RFK Jr.’s wife,” he continued. “By the way, if there’s one guy in that entire room who seems like they would be impervious to physical damage, it’s f–king RFK Jr.”

As Stewart went on, he quipped that Kennedy looked “like a guy who is trapped between being Bruce Banner and the Hulk.”

But Stewart didn’t stop there, as he then compared Kennedy’s actions to how Stephen Miller responded, seemingly using his body to protect his pregnant wife, Katie.

“May I show you the tape again? I want to show you something. Pay attention to the foreground,” Stewart said. “The guy right there, shielding the pregnant woman from danger, that’s Stephen Miller and his wife. Stephen Miller carefully protecting his wife.”

At this moment, Stewart called out Kennedy, jokingly reminding the health secretary that protecting his wife was “an option.”

“You can protect your wife instead of, I don’t know, beating her to the escape pod,” he quipped. “And the guy who outshined you is Stephen f–king Miller … That’s who was more chivalrous.”

Before moving on, Stewart took one last shot at RFK Jr., suggesting it would be “a new addition to the ‘Kennedy Family Abandoning Women To Their Fate’ Wikipedia page.”

“Oh, I’m sorry. I’m sorry,” Stewart said in response to his studio audience’s groans. “Too soon or too many? … Seriously, I’m not wrong. Look it up. F–k.”

Watch Stewart’s full monologue for yourself above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. on Comedy Central.