Jon Stewart Slams Trump for Dodging Iran Question With Ballroom Rebuttal: ‘Doesn’t Seem to Occupy Any Space in His Brain’ | Video

Jon Stewart laid into Donald Trump after the president sidestepped Iran War questions by offering up a rebuttal to his ballroom critics.

The comedian sounded off on Trump’s latest presidential update during Monday’s monologue for “The Daily Show,” where he slammed the president for lacking “focus” when it came to the conflict in the Middle East.

“I find it so astounding that this nuclear-armed man baby doesn’t seem to have any understanding of the confusion and anxiety that his ill-planned adventure in Iran is causing this country,” Stewart noted. “He’s just trucking along, like it’s any old episode of ‘The Apprentice.’”

He added: “Here’s Trump last night on Air Force One. Watch him try and focus for more than two sentences on the war he started before veering off into what really matters.”

“The Daily Show” then played a clip of Trump speaking with reporters, where he pivoted the topic from Iran to his ballroom project, which was recently criticized in the New York Times.

“I know what you’re thinking. How do you get something that size on a plane?” Stewart joked, referring to the massive picture Trump printed of his ballroom project and presented to the press corps. “But I guess he’s allowed. It’s his emotional support ballroom picture.”

“It turns out this incredibly long-winded, visual aid-assisted timeshare presentation was spurred by a critical New York Times article that had the gall to suggest that sometimes Trump’s plans don’t hold up to scrutiny,” Stewart went on.

Stewart didn’t stop there, however, as he also blasted the president for pulling “an all-nighter for a point-by-point rebuttal” against his ballroom critics instead of giving any concrete updates on the war.

“The war, other than the occasional tweet, doesn’t seem to occupy any space in Trump’s brain,” he said. “What we see is a president four weeks into a war he has yet to fully explain, with objectives he has yet to fully define, only displaying molecular knowledge in a cabinet meeting of his own pen preferences.”

Watch Stewart’s full monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.