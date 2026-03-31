Nicolle Wallace Says the MAGA Coalition Is ‘Literally Falling Apart in Public’ Over Trump’s Broken Campaign Promises | Video

Nicolle Wallace sounded off on MAGA’s schism over Donald Trump’s broken campaign promises, saying his supporters are “literally falling apart in public.”

During Monday’s episode of “Deadline: White House,” the MS NOW host shared footage of podcaster Shawn Ryan criticizing the president for breaking key campaign promises, like vowing to end “endless wars,” and causing a rift in the coalition that helped him get re-elected.

“If only anyone had warned you guys that it was all a lie,” Wallace started off. “The man who once insisted he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose any of those people, his supporters, now appears determined to put that theory to the test.”

She continued: “This afternoon, under the 10-ton weight of so many broken promises, too many to count, Donald Trump’s the MAGA coalition isn’t just buckling, it’s literally falling apart in public.”

Per Wallace, the issues may start with the war in Iran, but it “does end with” it, adding many who voted for Trump “are coming to grips with that particular betrayal, among others, like the economy.”

As Wallace went on, she shared that several prominent figures in right-wing media have since spoken out against the Trump administration, citing both Megyn Kelly and Ann Coulter‘s recent criticisms.

Wallace then invited “The Bulwark” host Tim Miller, Princeton professor Eddie Glaude and The Atlantic’s David Frum to weigh in on the rift in the MAGA coalition.

Before kicking the conversation over to her guests, she admitted that she “derives immense pleasure in watching all these people who dragged Trump over the finish line in 2024 say, ‘Oh my god, we don’t want this.’”

“Yeah, we did warn them that they shouldn’t trust Donald Trump,” Miller chimed in. “But it’s also true that Trump lied to them and Trump betrayed them. And I think that’s an important message for Democrats and anyone in the pro-democracy movement going forward is that these voters were betrayed by him and that he made them a series of promises that he’s not followed through on.”

He added: “He doesn’t care about the forgotten man. He doesn’t care about prices. He doesn’t care about not sending young men to war, what he cares about is his new ballroom and the new armrests in the Kennedy Center.”

Watch the full conversation above.

“Deadline: White House” airs weekdays at 4 p.m. ET on MS NOW.