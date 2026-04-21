Jon Stewart Pauses His Own Monologue to Riff on Trump’s Nonsensical Signature: ‘Sorry to Derail the Program’ | Video

Jon Stewart briefly derailed his own monologue to riff on Donald Trump’s signature, which appeared to be longer than it needed to be on an executive order.

The comedian weighed in on the president’s signature during Monday’s monologue for “The Daily Show,” where Stewart roasted Trump for his odd response to signing a document accelerating the FDA’s review and access to psychedelic drugs.

“And to be frank, I don’t think Donald Trump should treat that with hallucinogenics anyway,” Stewart said, referencing the president’s joke about being depressed. “But if he did, would we even notice? If he took hallucinogenics, he’d be like, ‘They’re eating the cats and dogs. right near my beautiful ballroom. By the way, did you know I’m Jesus?’”

While Stewart commended Trump for signing the executive order, he couldn’t help but call out the “weird as s–t” way he went about it.

“I don’t mean this as political — but it was weird as shit the way he signed that,” Stewart said. “Like, I’m looking at that signature right now. Does that even say Donald Trump?”

He continued: “The last name is longer than his first name. It looks like it says Lynyrd Skynyrd. It doesn’t make any sense. None of this makes sense.”

At this moment, it seemed as though Stewart was supposed to move on to the next bit. Yet, the comedian continued to riff on the signature, adding, “I’m sorry to derail the program. Can we go back? Just play him writing the last name.”

“I swear to God, he doesn’t write Trump,” he noted. “That’s too many letters. I counted, like, 10 letters — unless he’s just adding characters, like this is his Wi-Fi password. It doesn’t say Donald. I would make sure this executive order is even legal, because it appears to have been signed off by David Hasselhoff.”

Watch Stewart’s whole monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.