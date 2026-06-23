Jon Stewart Ribs JD Vance Over Alleged ‘Pick and Wipe’ of Nose at Iran Peace Talks | Video

Jon Stewart blamed the diplomatic snub JD Vance faced at recent Iran peace talks on the vice president’s alleged “pick and wipe,” roasting it as a “health code violation.”

During Monday’s monologue for “The Daily Show,” the comedian weighed in on Vance seemingly being snubbed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar’s prime minister and chief negotiator, who was seen walking past the vice president to greet Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“Unfortunately, the negotiation meeting seemed to get off to an even worse start,” Stewart said. “Social media claims that Vice President JD Vance was snubbed by Qatari officials during those weekend talks in Switzerland. There’s a viral video going around that showed Vance standing alone as leaders around him exchanged hugs and greetings.”

As Stewart went on, he roasted the moment as “awkward,” adding, “JD Vance really answers the question, ‘What if a middle school dance were a person?’”

He further quipped: “My mom’s coming soon. I’m going to get out of here.”

Per Stewart, the diplomatic meeting “went from bad to wallflower,” joking that Vance got “more exasperated as the mean girls just couldn’t see that he has a lot to offer too.”

At this moment, Stewart drew the audience’s attention to Vance standing in the corner, where the vice president appeared to pick at his nose – and then wipe his hand on a nearby chair.

“Wait a second. You know what? I actually think this might not have been a diplomatic snub,” Stewart noted. “This might have been the result of a health code violation.”

“Can we take a quick look at the footage again? There’s JD Vance. Oh, he went for the pick! He went for the pick! Oh, no, he went for the chair,” he continued. “Oh, no! He went for the pick and wipe.”

Stewart further mocked Vance over the alleged nose pick, calling it a “classic diplomatic faux pas” that was “second only to the men’s room pee and peek.”

While Stewart then moved on to specifics regarding the peace deal, he once again roasted Vance for seemingly picking his nose, later joking that there was no reason for diplomats to be snubbing the vice president over this deal: “They should be kissing his booger-laden ring.”

“It’s so crazy. I guess the theory is, why trade smaller concessions with Iran for peace, when we could instead lose a war with them and make bigger concessions? Well, I hope you learned your lesson, Iran,” Stewart also quipped. “There’s plenty more concessions where that came from. You mouth off again, and you’re getting Greenland.”

Watch Stewart’s full monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.