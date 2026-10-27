Jon Stewart Stuns ‘Daily Show’ Crowd by Shouting Out Saudi Crown Prince That Invested in Skydance

Jon Stewart took his “Daily Show” audience by surprise by making a jab at one of parent company Skydance’s major investors: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

The comedian touched on Al Saud’s investment in Skydance during Monday’s monologue for “The Daily Show,” where he called out Donald Trump’s statements ahead of the midterm elections and highlighted how the president failed to deliver on countless campaign promises.

“Do you know when Trump ran in 2024 – do you remember what his message was?” Stewart asked before footage played the following messaged: “Kamala’s for they, them. President Trump is for you.”

“Oh, right. He was for you. But Trump never really told you who you was, did he?” Stewart continued. “Because my guess is, given the state of our economy, you might have foolishly thought that you meant you, the people. But after two years in office, it’s clear who you turned out to be. You was actually them. Yeah, billionaires like Elon Musk. They’ve done great. He was recently promoted to trillionaire.”

As Stewart went on, he called out how everyone from Jeff Bezos to Trump’s own children have thrived in his second term, while everyday Americans have bemoaned gas and grocery prices.

“And by the way, Trump’s family aren’t the only yous,” Stewart said. “The Trump administration has treated inanimate objects more lavishly than the you he swore to represent. Turns out, the you is an it.”

He added: “I mean, obviously, there were plenty of yous that he was never going to be for. Like, if you were a Muslim named Muhammad.”

Here’s where Stewart pivoted and took aim at the Saudi Crown Prince, noting while pointing at Al Saud, “Well, I’m sorry, unless this is you. And he has lots of nuclear deals and weapons.”

As the “Daily Show” audience remained silent, Stewart did an over-exaggerated gulp and stated, “By the way, Your Highness, thank you for your investment in Skydance.”

After a couple awkward beats, the “Daily Show” crowd responded with a mix of groaning, hooting and applauding. The laughter ramped up as Stewart added: “We’ll make you proud.”

“So this midterms, when you go to the polls, and I beg of you, go to the polls, remember, all the yous Donald Trump turned out to be for,” Stewart concluded. “And if it turns out that you are not one of them, well, he probably has a very different closing message for you.”

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A message on the screen then read: “Go f–k yourself.”

Watch Stewart’s full monologue above. A representative for Skydance did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.