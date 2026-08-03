Jordan Klepper, Ronny Chieng Think Satire Is the ‘Responsibility of the American Comedian’

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As “The Daily Show” celebrates 30 years on the air, correspondents Jordan Klepper and Ronny Chieng reflected on why the political satire program has managed to endure, and why the genre is “almost a responsibility” for American comedians.

Klepper and Chieng discussed the Comedy Central show’s longevity and the relevance of political satire in a Monday YouTube video, joking about just how long “TDS” has managed to stay relevant. “Thirty f–king years of this. Can you believe it? Of this kind of banter,” Klepper said.

“I feel like this show has outlasted America,” Chieng quipped. “We’ve outlasted quite a few things.”

Klepper then noted that while “The Daily Show” has been on the air for three decades, it is also part of a relatively unique television tradition. The pair pointed to “Meet the Press” as one of the longest-running television programs, but argued that a TV show devoted to political satire is a different kind of achievement.

“We’re also a show that’s like a current affair show kind of, you know, political satire,” Chieng said. “So, I do feel like there’s always a place for political satire, though, don’t you think?”

Klepper agreed, arguing that satire has long been intertwined with major cultural and political moments, even if televised satire is a relatively recent development. “I always think — I do think — like, satire is a part of every cultural moment and movement,” he shared.

Klepper pointed to historical satirists like Jonathan Swift and Mark Twain, joking that they likely would have embraced the medium had television existed during their careers. He also singled out Gore Vidal, who frequently appeared on talk shows, as someone who would have thrived as a television satirist.

For Chieng, the U.S. is particularly well positioned to sustain a daily political satire program because of a combination of factors: its protections for free speech, entertainment industry infrastructure, comedy culture and, perhaps most importantly, its often-chaotic political landscape.

“I always felt that if America couldn’t do a daily political satire show, nobody can do it,” he said. “You know what I mean? Like, if this is the country that has the most freedom of speech, the most money, entertainment, the most comedy infrastructure, nurturing writers and comedians, and we have the craziest politics … if those four things doesn’t combine to form a daily political satire show, if this isn’t a country that can do it, then no one can do it.”

Klepper took the argument a step further, suggesting that American comedians have a particular responsibility to turn the country’s political and cultural contradictions into comedy.

“Also, I think satire is almost a responsibility of like the American comedian,” Klepper said. “I think our American society is full of all of these things swarming into it with the freedoms that we have and the power that we have, the capitalism that we have … you’re swimming in it.”

Chieng then emphasized that they couldn’t discount that the show’s ability to exist in its current form is itself tied to America’s First Amendment. While political satire exists around the world, he noted, the legal protections afforded to American comedians help create an environment where a show like “The Daily Show” can thrive.

“Don’t discount the freedom of speech that we have as well,” Chieng said. “I think a lot of Americans don’t understand that this show is able to exist because of strong freedom of speech protections that most other countries don’t have.”

“You just see the freedoms that we have in America and the ways in which we express that,” Klepper concluded.