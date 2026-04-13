Judy Greer Unpacks ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ Season 2 Finale: ‘Can You Imagine?’

This story contains spoilers for “The Last Thing He Told Me” Season 2.

Judy Greer spent her career waiting for a role like Quinn in “The Last Thing He Told Me.”

The longtime character actress told TheWrap that playing the calculating businesswoman and heir to a mafia empire in the Apple TV series was one of her proudest roles yet, culminating in a pivotal confession scene in the Season 2 finale.

The high-stakes crime drama takes its characters to Paris in the final arc, as Bailey (Angourie Rice) continues to question her fractured memories. That search for truth leads her to confront Quinn (Greer) about what really happened to her mother.

In a dramatic confession, Quinn admits she ordered a hit meant to intimidate Bailey’s mother into silence over her father’s mob dealings but insists she never intended for her to be killed.

For Greer, the emotionally charged scene opposite “13 Going on 30” co-star Jennifer Garner and Rice was a rare and deeply rewarding experience.

“It was a day I was scared and excited for because I wanted so much for that scene,” she told TheWrap. “Everything that I wanted, I got. And to get to do a scene like that with those two actresses — that’s so rare.”

Known for playing more anxious or comedic supporting roles, Greer said stepping into Quinn’s authority was a welcome shift.

“I tend to play people who are more anxious or neurotic, or sad, or crying a lot,” she said. “So building this character, someone who is strong, secure, independent and smart, was really exciting.”

Despite Quinn’s admission, she tells Bailey she doesn’t expect forgiveness. In a surprising turn, Bailey offers it anyway, explaining she has found a second mother in Hannah Hall (Garner). Quinn ultimately lets both women walk away.

With her father dead and her brother having fumbled the family business, Quinn is left to pick up the pieces and potentially take control. Greer even joked about the character’s evolution, saying she wished Taylor Swift had released her “Life of a Showgirl” album during filming so Quinn could claim “Father Figure” as her anthem.

The actress also credited Garner, a longtime friend and collaborator, with helping her land the role.

Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer in Season 2 of “The Last Thing He Told Me” (Credit: Apple TV)

“Jen was really instrumental in telling the producers and showrunners, ‘She can do this,’” she shared. “Thank God for friends and people who love us and believe in us. So to get the offer was hugely flattering because of that, but also because I know they’re not going to give me the role if they don’t believe I can do it, regardless of what my friends say.”

The Season 2 finale left the door open for a larger arc for Quinn as she steps into her father’s shoes as the new leader of her family’s mafia business. After letting Hannah and Bailey off the hook, she calls the mole in the U.S. Marshal’s office to let her know the hunt for Owen is not over yet. Greer was just as shocked as she hopes audiences were.

“I read the script, and I was like, ‘You shut up right now,’” she said. “Can you imagine getting to be a crime boss? Come on! I’m dead, deceased. It would be the most fun I could ever imagine.”

While “The Last Thing He Told Me” has not yet been renewed for a third season at Apple, the finale set the stage for Quinn to step fully into her father’s role, suggesting the Favreau family will not give up their legacy so easily.

All eight episodes of “The Last Thing He Told Me” Season 2 are available to stream on Apple TV now.