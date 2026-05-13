Julia Louis-Dreyfus Revives ‘Veep’ Character and Makes Colbert Snort Laugh in NSFW Sendoff Roast | Video

Selina Meyer returned on Tuesday night, but only briefly. She really just wanted to send off Stephen Colbert ahead of his final show with a proper roast.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus stopped by “The Late Show” in support of her new film “The Sheep Detectives,” and immediately upon taking the stage, she all but demanded a kiss from Colbert. Why? She was jealous of past guests, after Colbert revealed the night before which ones he’s kissed on-air. To bookend her interview a bit later, the actress and comedy legend brought a surprise for Colbert.

“Since I know you’re a huge fan of ‘Veep’ — by the way, he does not know what I’m about to do — I got some of the ‘Veep’ writers together to write a ‘Veep’-style tribute to you, and I will read them,” she revealed. “I’m going to read them to you as Selina Meyer, my character in ‘Veep.’”

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At that, Louis-Dreyfus pulled out a stack of papers, and began to properly roast Colbert.

“I’ve been on this show multiple times, and I always thought you were Rachel Maddow,” she joked. “Are you not?”

Louis-Dreyfus as Meyer then poked fun at Colbert’s last name, his appearance, and his relevance, but she did slip in some praise as well — sort of.

“Your cancelation gave Donald Trump so much pleasure, I always think of you as the Stormy Daniels of late night,” she quipped.

One roast got Colbert laughing a bit harder than the others though, and it poked fun at the actual circumstances of this farewell message.

“When my people said I should come and say farewell to you, I was hoping it would be more of a hospice-type situation,” she spewed, making Colbert outright snort in his laughter.

You can watch the full encounter in the video above.