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Julia Louis-Dreyfus Revives ‘Veep’ Character and Makes Colbert Snort Laugh in NSFW Sendoff Roast | Video

“I’ve been on this show multiple times, and I always thought you were Rachel Maddow. Are you not?” the actress jokes

Julia Louis-Dreyfus on "The Late Show" (CBS)

Selina Meyer returned on Tuesday night, but only briefly. She really just wanted to send off Stephen Colbert ahead of his final show with a proper roast.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus stopped by “The Late Show” in support of her new film “The Sheep Detectives,” and immediately upon taking the stage, she all but demanded a kiss from Colbert. Why? She was jealous of past guests, after Colbert revealed the night before which ones he’s kissed on-air. To bookend her interview a bit later, the actress and comedy legend brought a surprise for Colbert.

“Since I know you’re a huge fan of ‘Veep’ — by the way, he does not know what I’m about to do — I got some of the ‘Veep’ writers together to write a ‘Veep’-style tribute to you, and I will read them,” she revealed. “I’m going to read them to you as Selina Meyer, my character in ‘Veep.’”

At that, Louis-Dreyfus pulled out a stack of papers, and began to properly roast Colbert.

“I’ve been on this show multiple times, and I always thought you were Rachel Maddow,” she joked. “Are you not?”

Louis-Dreyfus as Meyer then poked fun at Colbert’s last name, his appearance, and his relevance, but she did slip in some praise as well — sort of.

“Your cancelation gave Donald Trump so much pleasure, I always think of you as the Stormy Daniels of late night,” she quipped.

One roast got Colbert laughing a bit harder than the others though, and it poked fun at the actual circumstances of this farewell message.

“When my people said I should come and say farewell to you, I was hoping it would be more of a hospice-type situation,” she spewed, making Colbert outright snort in his laughter.

You can watch the full encounter in the video above.

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Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

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