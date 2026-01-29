Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

Prime Video Sets ‘Jury Duty’ Follow-Up ‘Company Retreat’ for March

Season 2 of the documentary-style comedy will follow Anthony, a recently hired temp worker at a family-owned hot sauce brand

Jury Duty
Ronald Gladden in "Jury Duty" (Prime Video)

Season 2 of “Jury Duty” will soon be in session, as Prime Video has set its follow-up “Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat” to premiere on March 20.

After pulling a “Joe Schmo Show” on unsuspecting Ronald Gladden in 2023, “Company Retreat” will follow Anthony, a recently hired temp worker at a family-owned hot sauce brand.

“Unbeknownst to Anthony, the entire experience is staged, every colleague around him is performing a role, and each moment — whether in conference rooms or during downtime — has been meticulously orchestrated,” per the logline. “As the founder prepares to step down, the getaway transforms into a clash between big corporate ambitions and small business values, with control of the company hanging in the balance.”

Season 1 star James Marsden also returns to executive produce, alongside David Bernad, Todd Schulman, Nicholas Hatton, Jake Szymanski, Anthony King, Chris Kula, Ruben Fleischer and co-creators Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky.

The original season debuted on the since-discontinued Freevee in April 2023 and was nominated for three Emmy Awards — Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Marsden.

“Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat” premieres March 20 on Prime Video.

Stephen Fishbach
