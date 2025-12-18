Kamala Harris and Jimmy Kimmel Are Dumbfounded by Hypocrisy Over Trump and Biden Ageism | Video

Former Vice President Kamala Harris stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday night, where she once again recounted her unique experiences dealing with our two most recent presidents.

At one point in their conversation, host Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t help but highlight the difference between the way the Right has treated President Biden and President Trump when it comes to their ages and mental capacities.

“Republicans have mercilessly attacked President Biden for his age and his mental faculty, and yet now we see the current president falling asleep in meetings and drooling on paperwork and they seem to have no problem with that,” he teed up. “Does that seem hypocritical to you?”

“You think?” she responded, in deadpan.

Harris went on to share the story of her phone call to Trump following one of the 2024 assassination attempts against him. “It was actually a very sad occasion, which, it was after there was an attempt on his life, and I called to check on him. And it was actually a fascinating experience for me because while I was asked, ‘One minute, we’re gonna go get him,’ I could hear in the background and he was selling his book to somebody,” she said. “He was basically hawking his book.”

Harris continued, “The contrast around the reality of the significance of an attempt to assassinate a former President of the United States — a candidate and a nominee at that point for president — and the fact that at that very, what should be a somber moment for all of us, that that was happening in the background was unbelievable, but at this point, not surprising.”

Elsewhere in their interview, the former VP opened up about the last time she spoke to Joe Biden, distractions being used against Americans, her new book “107 Days” and if she thinks the Epstein Files will really be released. You can watch the video, above.

