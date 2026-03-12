Kenan Thompson Reveals the ‘SNL’ Milestone He’s ‘Not That Far Away’ From Accomplishing | Video

Kenan Thompson is coming for another massive “Saturday Night Live” milestone.

The longtime “SNL” star went on “Breaking Bread with Tom Papa,” where he chatted about his time on the iconic NBC sketch show. There, Thompson revealed that one of his colleagues (presumably “SNL” alum Seth Meyers) recently informed him of the next big accomplishment he’s set to make.

“Seth f–ked me up the other day,” Thompson started. “Seth said, like, in five more years, I will have been there half the time, because it’ll be year 56, and I will be in my 28th year.”

“Half of all of ‘SNL,’” Papa responded. “Wow.”

“So I’m like, damn, do I have to, like — that’s a pretty awesome milestone,” Thompson said. “And it’s not that far away.” You can watch the full video below.

Play video

Thompson has a steady lead on the longest-running “SNL” cast member title, having been on the show for 23 seasons as of the current Season 51. In five years, Thompson could also begin to lap his closest competition, as Darrell Hammond currently has the second-longest tenure at 14 seasons.

However, Hammond could soon be overtaken by Colin Jost, who is currently on his 13th season, and “Weekend Update” co-host Michael Che, who is on his 12th — though rumors of the duo’s departure from the Update desk have popped up at the end of every season for the past several years. In five years, Mikey Day could also pass Hammond, with the cast member currently on his 10th season.

But no cast member comes close to Thompson, who began on the show in 2003 and was promoted to repertory player in 2005.

“So you started when you were 12?” Papa joked. “Was your first season when you were 12?”

“25,” Thompson replied. “So yeah, I’ll be 48 at the end of this season. So yeah. It’s real. Yeah, life goes on.”