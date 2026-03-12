‘Family Guy’ Spinoff ‘Stewie’ Gets 2-Season Pickup at Fox and Hulu

Stewie Griffin is getting his own show. On Thursday, Fox gave a two-season order to “Stewie,” an upcoming animated comedy set in the universe of Seth MacFarlane and 20th Television Animation’s “Family Guy.”

The series is set to premiere on Fox during the 2027-2028 television season and comes from the producers behind “Family Guy.” New episodes will be available to stream the following day on Hulu and will be available to watch internationally on Disney+.

This marks the second TV spinoff set in the “Family Guy” universe. The first was “The Cleveland Show,” which ran from 2009 to 2013. The series order for “Stewie” comes shortly after the Season 24 premiere of “Family Guy” as well as the series’ milestone 450th episode. All episodes of “Family Guy” are available to stream on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

The series will follow, well, Stewie after he gets kicked out of his old preschool. His new school isn’t exactly top-of-the-line and is inhabited by a 75-year-old class turtle and teachers who have a half-cocked theory on nearly every subject. Everyone is miserable (including the turtle) until mad scientist Stewie starts to trot out his trusty array of devices. The series will follow the kids as they travel through space and time, turning boring school days into wild adventures.

“I’d like to thank Fox for this incredible opportunity, and I’m excited to start pretending I’m collaborating closely with them on the show,” series co-creator MacFarlane said.

“I am honored and humbled that Seth, 20th Television Animation and Fox have trusted me with one of the most iconic animated characters in the history of television,” co-creator, EP and showrunner Kirker Butler added. “I have known Seth for more than two decades, worked with him on half a dozen projects and I am hopeful this is the one where he finally learns my name.”

MacFarlane will continue to voice Stewie and will executive produce for Fuzzy Door, with Kara Vallow also executive producing.

Seth MacFarlane has long been a staple of Fox. “Family Guy” is one of the longest-running adult animated comedies of all time, a show that’s only surpassed by “The Simpsons” and “South Park.” Last year, MacFarlane’s catalog of television series and films generated more than 60 billion streaming minutes across platforms, which translates to about 116,000 years. So yeah, a new MacFarlane show isn’t a bad idea.