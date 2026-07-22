Kenneth Branagh to Star in Scottish Highland Drama ‘Laird’ for Paramount+

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Paramount+ has greenlit “Laird,” a new drama series set in the Scottish Highlands that will star and be executive produced by Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Kenneth Branagh.

Created by Jez Butterworth (“MobLand,” “The Agency”), John-Henry Butterworth (“Nine Perfect Strangers,” “The Agency”) and Georgia Lee (“The 100,” “Partner Track”), the series follows the laird of Castle Drummoch, played by Branagh, as he fights to protect his ancestral land from an American billionaire determined to buy up the surrounding glens. Paramount+ described the series as an epic family saga exploring family feuds, buried secrets and star-crossed romances against the backdrop of modern Scotland.

Joe Wright, the two-time BAFTA-winning filmmaker known for “Pride & Prejudice,” “Atonement” and “Darkest Hour,” is attached to direct the pilot.

“At its heart, ‘Laird’ is about one man standing his ground against unchecked wealth and power,” Jane Wiseman, head of originals for Paramount+, said in a statement. “There’s something universally resonant about watching someone fight to protect what matters most, and with Kenneth Branagh leading the series, and an equally remarkable creative team, we can’t wait for audiences to root for the Laird of Castle Drummoch.”

“Laird” is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios. Branagh also serves as an executive producer alongside David C. Glasser, Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, Wright, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Charles Finch and Keith Cox.

Matt Thunell, president of Paramount Television Studios, said the series explores “how far one family will go to protect their land and legacy.”

“With Kenneth Branagh starring and Joe Wright directing, this is a singular creative team, and we are thrilled to once again partner with 101 Studios to bring this series to Paramount+,” Thunell said in a statement.

Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, called reuniting with the Butterworth brothers “an incredible experience.”

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to take another epic journey with them,” Glasser said.

The series will premiere globally on Paramount+, though the streamer did not announce a release date.

The greenlight is the latest in Paramount+’s push into prestige dramas. The streamer recently ordered “Fear Not” starring Anne Hathaway, “9/12” starring Jeremy Strong and “Discretion” starring Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning, while renewing hit series including “Dutton Ranch” and “The Madison.”