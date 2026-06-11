‘Tonight Show’: Kenny Loggins Reunites With Kevin Bacon and John Lithgow for Surprise Performance of ‘Footloose’ | Video

“The Tonight Show” brought back its classic “Classroom Instruments” segment on Wednesday evening, tapping Kenny Loggins, Kevin Bacon and John Lithgow for a surprise performance of “Footloose.”

The famed singer-songwriter and the actors, who co-starred in the 1984 musical dance drama “Footloose,” joined Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for the jam session, utilizing toy instruments for the playful set.

In fact, Lithgow even channeled his strict, music-hating “Footloose” character, Reverend Shaw Moore, for the segment, noting mid-performance: “Now wait a minute. Everybody listen to me. I object to this kind of music. It’s illegal in this building.”

At this moment, Bacon jumped in and encouraged, “Jump back! I thought this was supposed to be a party – let’s dance!”

Loggins’ appearance on “The Tonight Show” came a day before the celebrated artist was set to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame alongside Taylor Swift, Alanis Morissette, KISS’ Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, Walter Afanasieff, Terry Britten and Graham Lyle.

Watch the segment below.

While Wednesday’s “Classroom Instruments” segment marked Loggins’ first time doing the bit on “The Tonight Show,” several celebrities have participated in the segment over the years, including Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Adele, Justin Timberlake, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Madonna, Gwen Stefani and Metallica, among others.

Before Loggins’ performance, the last “Classroom Instruments” segment took place in April, where Niall Horan had Fallon and The Roots join him for a fun take on his single, “Save My Life.”

“The Tonight Show” Starring Jimmy Fallon airs week nights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.