Kevin Kline will join Meryl Streep in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Jonathan Franzen’s “The Corrections.”

The dramedy series adaptation will follow three unmoored adult siblings who desperately resist their mother’s wish for one last Christmas together, each undone by the delusional ambitions that were supposed to save them from becoming their parents, per the official logline.

Streep and Kline will play husband and wife as Enid and Alfred Lambert, respectively. Franzen is attached to write and adapt his book and executive produce the limited series. The series has been described as a “sharply comic portrait of a Midwestern family.”

The project reunites the Academy Award winners more than 40 years after they starred together in “Sophie’s Choice.” More recently, the duo have worked together on the films “A Prairie Home Companion” and “Ricki and the Flash.”

Academy Award winner Cord Jefferson (“American Fiction,” “Watchmen”) is attached direct all episodes of the limited series and serve as an executive producer.

The streamer landed the project, which hails from Paramount Television Studios, in a competitive situation, and has ordered the show straight-to-series as a limited drama.

Kline has received numerous accolades throughout his decades-long acting career, including an Academy Award, a SAG Award, three Tony Awards, as well as nominations for two Emmy Awards and six Golden Globes.

His film credits include “Sophie’s Choice,” “A Fish Called Wanda,” “The Big Chill” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” among many others. His Broadway credits include “Present Laughter,” “Henry IV,” “The Pirates of Penzance” and “The Three Sisters.”

“The Corrections” is executive produced by Mark Roybal (“Task,” “Mare of Easttown”) and Paul Lee (“Task,” “The Summer I Turned Pretty”) as well as Nicole Clemens, Amy Sayres, Jefferson and Streep.