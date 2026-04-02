Meryl Streep-Led ‘The Corrections’ TV Adaptation Lands Series Order at Netflix

Netflix has given a series order to a TV adaptation of Jonathan Franzen’s “The Corrections,” with Meryl Streep attached to star.

The streamer landed the project, which hails from Paramount Television Studios, in a competitive situation, and has ordered the show straight-to-series as a limited drama.

Franzen adapts the project based on his best-selling novel, with Cord Jefferson (“American Fiction,” “Watchmen”) attached direct all episodes of the limited series and serve as an executive producer.

Described as a sharply comic portrait of a Midwestern family, “The Corrections” follows three unmoored adult siblings who desperately resist their mother’s wish for one last Christmas together – each undone by the delusional ambitions that were supposed to save them from becoming their parents, per the official logline.

Streep (“Don’t Look Up,” “Big Little Lies”) will star as Enid and serve as an executive producer alongside Franzen, who writes the adaptation.

Additional EPs include Mark Roybal (“Task,” “Mare of Easttown,” “No Country for Old Men”) and Paul Lee (“Task,” “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” “Dickinson”) for wiip, as well as Nicole Clemens (“Sexy Beast,” “Shantaram”).

“The Corrections” joins Netflix’s slate of drama series, which includes “Beef” Season 2, “East of Eden” and “The Altruists” coming this year as well as upcoming series “Rabbit, Rabbit,” “Trigger Point,” “Kennedy So Far Gone,” an untiled Vegas casino drama from Martin Scorsese and the “Black Hole” adaptation of Charles Burns’ graphic novels.

Streep returns to TV after starring in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” and HBO’s “Big Little Lies” Season 2 as Mary Louise, a role she could return to in the upcoming third season.

Franzen is represented by Rich Green at The Gotham Group, Susan Golomb at Writers House and lawyer Alex Kohner.