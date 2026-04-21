Jason Schwartzman Breaks Down How He Crafted the Theme Song to His New Show ‘Kevin’ | Video

“Kevin” is now streaming on Prime Video, and you’ll certainly recognize Jason Schwartzman’s voice coming from the show’s namesake cat. But did you also clock his singing voice at the start of every episode?

Indeed, the actor wrote and performed the theme song for the animated series, which centers on a cat who leaves his human owners when they decide to break up. Not wanting to deal with the destruction of his family and the fallout, Kevin instead decides to go stay at a local shelter, and decide if he even wants to live with humans again. The theme song to the show hints at Kevin’s journey, with Schwartzman singing, “I’m coming home.”

But really, coming up with lyrics for a TV theme in 2026 proved to be pretty challenging for Schwartzman, even with his experience as a songwriter and musician. These days, so many shows go for an instrumental opening or theme song.

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“Any music is — I’ll do it. I’ll do whatever you want. I love music,” Schwartzman explained to TheWrap. “But yes, I didn’t realize until we really started writing it that, Oh, it’s meant to have lyrics and Oh, I’m going to be singing it! Which is unusual, I feel like, for a show to have a song from the point of view of the character, and sing it, but it was really fun.”

As he came up with some lyrics, Schwartzman also realized that the song couldn’t actually be a full-length song.

“You got to really cut to the chase, but I loved it,” he said. “I hope that people like it, and that we tried to capture — have like enough that the song gives you momentum going into the show. So, like, it lifts you up, it pumps you up, and then is a good like (makes whoosh noise) going into it.”

Once that was settled, Schwartzman admitted he also had the challenge of playing it cool when it came time to say some of his lines. The show is decidedly an adult animation series, with one running gag being about Kevin’s own distended butthole. Yes, actually. And Schwartzman is the first to admit that he was “maybe the most prude” about that, at first.

“I think that it’s true that, by and large, most things that one does that are animated typically skew towards a younger group of people,” he said. “So it sort of feels so wrong to be in a booth, in a microphone saying such things, because you sort of have had it in your system that you know, certain things are not going to come out of your mouth during this recording session.”

“And if they are, usually it’s like a joke. You’re like, ‘Hey, what if my character said this terrible thing and used this language?’ and it’s ‘Haha, silly.’ But to be able to do it as the job, it’s almost counterintuitive, but that’s what was so fun about it.”

“Kevin” is now streaming on Prime Video.