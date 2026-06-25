Superman’s Dog Krypto Is Getting a New Animated Series

Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Superman’s dog!

“Krypto,” a new animated series from Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios, is currently in development. The news was announced during a panel at the Annecy International Animation Festival devoted to all things Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios.

The series comes from C.H. Greenblatt, who created “Chowder” for Cartoon Network and “Jellystone!” (an irreverent series set in the world of “Yogi Bear”) for HBO Max. He also created “Harvey Beaks” for Nickelodeon.

The official synopsis for “Krypto” reads: “When he’s not hanging out with Superman or Supergirl, Krypto tags along with a gang of misfit criminal wannabes who live down the block, and they soon discover he’s a ball of destructive, lovable energy worse than any of them! As he follows them into misadventures and poorly laid plans, Krypto’s pure nature slowly ends up redeeming them, whether they want it or not.”

Art shared during the Annecy panel showed a very derpy-looking (and incredibly adorable) version of Krypto, who looks very at home in the worlds that Greenblatt has created. This version of the character seems very comedy-focused.

Krypto was first introduced in “Adventure Comics” #210 way back in 1955. He has risen in prominence over the past few years, making a jump to live-action in last year’s “Superman” and having a prominent supporting role in “Supergirl” (in theaters this week). He also starred in the 2005 Saturday morning cartoon series “Krypto the Superdog” and the 2022 animated film “DC League of Super-Pets,” voiced by Dwayne Johnson.

On the live-action television side of things, Krypto has shown up in “Smallville” and more recently on “Superman & Lois,” even having a role in the series finale. Because, honestly, you can’t keep a good dog down.

No studio or streamer has been announced yet.