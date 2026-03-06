Lana Condor to Appear in ‘XO, Kitty’ Season 3

Lana Condor will finally appear on “XO, Kitty.”

Condor, who starred as Lara Jean in Netflix’s “To All the Boys” movies, will appear on the upcoming installment of the spinoff series, Netflix announced Friday. Condor will reprise her role as Lara Jean, the older sister to Kitty Song-Covey (Anna Cathcart).

Anticipation has been mounting for Condor to guest star on the Netflix spinoff series since the show’s first installment, and only grew when Centineo made a cameo as Peter Kavinsky in Season 2.

It’s always been on Condor’s radar, though, with the star telling TheWrap in June 2023 that she would “never say never” to returning to the franchise. “I think it’s pretty clear that I love the ‘To All the Boys’ world and have dedicated a lot of my young adulthood to it,” she said at the time. “To me, that world feels like home.”

“XO, Kitty” Season 3 will hit Netflix on Thursday, April 2, with an eight-episode drop. The Season 3 premiere comes just over a year after the second installment debuted in January 2025, with the third installment following Kitty during her senior year.

The official logline for Season 3 is as follows: “Kitty Song-Covey returns for her final year at KISS with her perfect senior year mapped out. She’s going to make meaningful memories with her friends, grow closer to her relatives in Korea and make big decisions about her future. And she’s going to define her relationship with Min Ho. For real this time. But when surprise revelations throw her plans, and relationships, off course, Kitty will have to learn to embrace the unexpected.”

In addition to Cathcart, “XO, Kitty” stars Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, Regan Aliyah, Sule Thelwell and Hojo Shin, among others.

Produced by Paramount Television Studios, “XO, Kitty” is showrun, written and executive produced by Valentina Garza and executive produced by creator Jenny Han, Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment and Bradley Gardner.