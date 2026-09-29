Kaelyn Moore Brings Her True Crime Podcast Sleuth Skills to Netflix With ‘Last Trace’

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Kaelyn Moore has already put her stamp on the podcast world with “Heart Starts Pounding” and “Clues,” but now she’s ready to take over video podcasting with her new show “Last Trace” on Netflix.

The true crime and horror podcaster celebrated Monday’s premiere with a screening at The Sun Rose Hotel on the Sunset Strip, where she compared creating the weekly series to another major recent life event.

“Thank you to everyone who worked on the show, there’s so many people — well, actually, not really… it’s a very small team who worked a lot,” Moore shared. “We got the offer from Netflix to make this show the day after I gave birth. I was laying in the maternity ward on my laptop looking at the deal points, so I feel like I raised two babies this year: One of them is on Netflix, and one of them can’t even walk yet.”

“Last Trace” examines cases that made national headlines, utilizing clues such as CCTV, voicemails, texts and other digital footprints to uncover what was missed. The premiere episode notably documents the 2019 murder investigation of Jennifer Dulos, who, like Moore, also hails from Connecticut.

“On this show, we’re gonna discuss the last clues that were left behind in cases that truly keep me up at night,” the host explains atop her pilot episode. “Oftentimes, we’ll look into what the camera shows, and also what it doesn’t.”

And just remember… “If the footage exists, so does the truth.”

New episodes of “Last Trace with Kaelyn Moore” air Mondays on Netflix.