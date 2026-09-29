Matthew Perry’s Life Story Gets the Netflix Docuseries Treatment in New Trailer

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It’s been three years, but Matthew Perry remains a daily presence in the lives of many. As such, his life story is about to be retold in “The One About Matthew Perry” next month on Netflix.

The three-part docuseries dropped a trailer on Tuesday ahead of its Oct. 27 premiere, nearly three years to the day after the late “Friends” star died at age 54.

“Told through intimate testimonies from close family and friends, this documentary event reveals the real Matthew Perry — generous, funny, vulnerable, larger than life — and the battles he fought to become the man behind the icon,” per the logline. “A raw record of a life lived in full, and the honesty that became his greatest legacy.” Watch the trailer below:

Participants include Perry’s sister Mia Perry Bowick; friends David Pressman and Roger Castillo; former co-stars Billy Gallo and Kevin Pollak; NBC TV executive Warren Littlefield and “Friends” writer Jeff Strauss. Additionally, former prosecutor E. Martin Estrada is set to break down the criminal case surrounding the star’s overdose death after he was found unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his Pacific Palisades home on Oct. 28, 2023.

Directed by “Quiet on Set” co-director Mary Robertson, she’ll also executive produce alongside Lisa Kalikow, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman, with co-EP Lora Moftah and producer Jessica Call. The docuseries comes from Maxine Productions, part of Sony Pictures Television.

“Matthew Perry was one of the comedic geniuses of our time. Through his many films, TV and stage performances, and his unforgettable portrayal of Chandler Bing, he made millions of us laugh, connect, and feel a little less alone. He also gave us so much more by bravely speaking about addiction. Yet the public only knew part of his story,” Robertson shared in a statement. “That’s why we set out to make this film: to let the people who knew and loved Matthew reveal the person behind the public figure.”

“It’s taken time for me to feel ready to share these memories and what it was like to love Matthew through all the complexity of his life — to see him as a whole person, not just as Chandler, and not just as someone who struggled with addiction. As his sister, he shaped who I am today, the person I strive to be, and the work to which I’ve devoted my life,” Perry Bowick added. “Matthew had a beautiful heart and a generous spirit, and even in his darkest moments, he could still make you laugh and feel loved. I hope this series gives everyone who loved him, whether personally or from afar, a deeper appreciation for who he truly was, and the legacy he leaves behind.”

“The One About Matthew Perry” premieres Oct. 27 on Netflix.