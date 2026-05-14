‘Late Night’ Refuses to Explain ‘Looksmaxxing’ and ‘Summer House’ Scandal to ‘Save You More Brain Space, Baby’ | Video

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” will generally take the time to break down concepts for viewers in ways they understand, but on Wednesday night, there were a few that it simply … refused to. They included “looksmaxxing,” the “Summer House” scandal and more.

As is typical for the second show of the week, host Seth Meyers didn’t have a new “A Closer Look” segment for fans, but writer Amber Ruffin returned for a new “Amber Says What.” She touched on everything from the new Michael Jackson biopic “Michael,” to King Charles III’s visit to the U.S. and more. But there was one story she really did not understand.

“My friend told me that manosphere influencer Clavicular, who’s all about looksmaxxing, recently got frame-mogged. And I was like, ‘what … are the symptoms of a stroke, because I’m pretty sure you’re having one,’” she joked.

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Ruffin immediately that her friend did explain the concept of “looksmaxxing” and “frame-mogging” but, as Ruffin tried to relay it, a voiceover began speaking over her.

“Morally, we here at ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ would feel terrible if we were the reason you learned the meaning of nonsense words like ‘looksmaxxing’ and ‘frame-mogged,’” the voice explained. “So, we’re blocking this part out. You’re welcome and enjoy your day!”

But that wasn’t the only appearance of the mystery voice. The same one returned a bit later, as Ruffin started to explain that a new Bravo show called “Summer House” hit her radar, and it “had the biggest scandal of all time.”

“I’m back to save you more brain space, baby!” the cheerful voice said, drowning out Ruffin’s explanation. “You’re welcome and enjoy your day.”

Now, while “looksmaxxing” and “frame-mogged” are indeed just new slang terms, “Summer House” drama has been taking over some people’s live. So if you’re truly curious on that one, we can help you out over here.

You can watch Ruffin’s full “Amber Says What” segment in the video above.