Lee Sung Jin Plots New Production Company With 2 Series in Development at Netflix

Lee Sung Jin is expanding his creative partnership at Netflix with a new production company and projects in development.

The “Beef” creator announced the formation of Lila Pictures Wednesday, where he will continue to create new projects across scripted series and feature films exclusively for the streaming giant. That includes two projects in development: “The Only Child,” a new limited series starring Ali Wong, and “Citizen’s Arrest,” a drama series created by Gene Hong.

The news also comes with the hiring of Hyunji Ward as Lila Pictures’ SVP of Film & Television.

“I’m excited to launch Lila Pictures with the support of my creative home at Netflix and the help of Hyunji Ward, our new SVP of Film and TV.” Lee said in a statement. “In Sanskrit, lila can be interpreted as ‘the divine play,’ and I’m grateful to reflect that through film and television, alongside close friends and collaborators like Ali Wong and Gene Hong. This is just the beginning. There will also be merch.”

Hyunji Ward (Hyunji Ward)

“The Only Child” reunites Lee with Wong and playwright and screenwriter Ava Wong Davies (“Industry”). Wong, also an EP on the project, would star as the mother of a professional archer preparing to compete for her first gold medal.

“Citizen’s Arrest” comes from Hong and follows two longtime friends and neighbors whose obsession with solving a local crime becomes an escape from the private crises neither is ready to face.

Derived from the Sanskrit word meaning “divine play,” Lila Pictures will focus on developing original projects across film and television for Lee to create, executive produce, write and direct, while also helping shepherd the next generation of creative voices. The production company’s launch comes on the heels of “Beef” Season 2, which was the most nominated limited series of 2026 with 16 nominations.

Ward began her career at UTA and spent the past four years at Dakota Johnson’s TeaTime Pictures. She was an associate producer on Michael Angelo Covino’s “Splitsville” and worked on other projects like Christy Hall’s “Daddio” and Zoe Lister-Jones’ “Slip.” Lee recently wrote “X-Men” for Marvel with Joanna Calo and is an executive producer on Alex Russell’s “Lurker.”