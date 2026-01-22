‘Like Water for Chocolate’ Director Says HBO Adaptation ‘Matured on Every Level’ in Final Episodes | Exclusive

“Like Water for Chocolate” is getting ready to unveil a cinematic-level Season 2, which director Julián de Tavira said stems from everyone involved with the HBO original series having “matured on every level” during production.

Season 1 chronicled the fated but seemingly doomed love story of Tita (Azul Guaita) and Pedro (Andrés Baida), as their connection grew while they grew up together only to be torn apart by tradition. In Tita’s family, the youngest daughter was destined to stay single to take care of the family matriarch — leading Pedro to wed Tita’s sister Rosaura (Ana Valeria Becerril).

Just as Tita got comfortable with her heartbreak while taking care of her domineering mother Elena (Irene Azuela), the fight for Mexican revolution led to a tense battle where Pedro was left for dead. Thankfully, he was saved by Gertrudis (Andrea Chaparro) and her crew, putting him on the path to reunite with his family and Tita, despite the obstacles ahead.

“It was a challenge to evolve the series while preserving its essence: Its visual and emotional identity. At the same time, we allowed it to grow,” de Tavira told TheWrap exclusively. “The same happened with the characters — they are no longer children. They have experienced loss, love and difficult decisions, and that maturity is reflected in every one of the final episodes.”

A trailer for Season 2, released Thursday by executive producer Salma Hayek Pinault, previews how grief impacts Tita and her family as they mourn Pedro’s loss — not knowing at first that he was spared. The pain of losing her big love seems to dampen her prowess in the kitchen, which long served as a means of expression and an opportunity for the series to incorporate some magical elements into the story.

“Approaching the design of the magical moments in ‘Like Water for Chocolate’ is always an exciting challenge. We are very careful that they don’t read as simple fantasy, but rather as poetic expressions of what the characters are feeling and discovering,” de Tavira said. “We were able to continue this beautiful dialogue between realism and hyperbole — creating images that move us, surprise us and connect us to the story in unexpected ways.

Francesco Angellini and Azul Guaita in “Like Water for Chocolate.” (HBO)

The seeming loss of one love, however, opens the door to a new one in Dr. Brown (Francisco Angelini). We see glimpses of the burgeoning connection, as Pedro reveals himself to Rosaura and sees that his true beloved is now in a courtship with someone else.

“Tita will experience another kind of love — one that confronts her with what she truly wants for herself, beyond family expectations,” de Tavira teased. “When Tita and Pedro finally reunite, both of them will have to reinvent themselves and redefine their story.”

We see hints of that reinvention as the trailer shows Pedro visibly upset seeing Tita and Dr. Brown together at a family gathering, as well as sitting front row at their presumed wedding. Still, Tita and Pedro’s love survives, with at least one glimpse at the duo going in for a passionate kiss away from prying eyes.

“The work and dedication of the entire team — actresses, actors, designers and crew — is extraordinary, and it’s felt in every scene,” de Tavira said. “The story takes many turns: Tita will have to make difficult decisions and wrestle with her heart time and again.”

Check out the full Season 2 trailer below.

“Like Water for Chocolate” Season 2 premieres Feb. 15 on HBO Latino and HBO Max.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Discovery, Ventanarosa Productions, Endemol Shine North America and Endemol Shine Boomdog, with executive producers Hayek Pinault, José Tamez, Siobhan Flynn, Sharon Levy, Lisa Fahrenholt, Flavio Morales, Alejandro Rincón, Clara Machado and showrunner Jerry Rodríguez. It’s directed by Julián de Tavira, with head writer Silvia Ortega Vettoretti, Cynthia Fernández Trejo, Jerry Rodríguez and María Jaén as part of the writing team.