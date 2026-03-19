Lisa Kudrow Reveals the ‘Friends’ Season 8 Moment That Made Her Cry Laughing and Text Her Co-Star | Video

More than 20 years after “Friends” ended, series star Lisa Kudrow is finally watching the show in its entirety. And, according to the actress, there was a moment that made her cry laughing — so much so that she had to text her scene partner.

Appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday night, Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay for the entire run of “Friends,” revealed that she’s currently on season 8 of NBC’s hit sitcom. The actress noted she doesn’t actually remember most of the episodes, so it’s almost brand new to her, and she’s legitimately laughing out loud. But, in recent nights, one moment got her a bit harder — a moment from “The One in Massepequa.”

In the episode, the friends attend the anniversary party of Monica’s parents. While there, Joey (Matt LeBlanc) says he stepped in a “giant booger” in the buffet line. In actuality, Phoebe had simply thrown an oyster onto the floor.

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“Just the thought that Joey thought a giant oyster was a booger that came out of someone’s nose!” Kudrow said, fighting laughter. “I started crying I was laughing so hard. Yes! Tears!”

“Then I had to text Matt, ‘Oh my god!’” she recalled. “He was like ‘Yeah, we had laughs on that show.’”

Kudrow also admitted that she waits until her husband goes to sleep before she puts on any episodes, simply because she’s “too embarrassed” to be seen watching herself.

“I mean, I’m not watching it for myself, I just like a sitcom before going to bed and I ran out!” she said.

You can watch Lisa Kudrow’s full appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in the video above.