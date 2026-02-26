Lisa Rinna Says She Was Roofied Celebrating ‘Traitors’ Premiere at LA Gay Bar: ‘I Had Fentanyl in My System’

Lisa Rinna revealed that traces of fentanyl and other substances were found in her system after she was roofied at “The Traitors” premiere party.

Rosanna Scotto from “Good Day New York” asked if “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum knew for certain that she was drugged at the January premiere event. Rinna told the anchor that she took a test and tested positive.

“Yes, I was,” she confirmed. “I had fentanyl in my system.”

The “Days of Our Lives” actress told the shocked hosts, Scotto and Jerry O’Connell, that she took a test after the party that revealed several substances were present.

“I’m not kidding,” she said. “I had fentanyl, high levels of amphetamines and other things, but I can’t talk a lot about it because we are still dealing with it. It was leaked.”

Lisa Rinna says she was drugged at ‘The Traitors’ Season 4 premiere party after tests came back showing Fentanyl in her system. pic.twitter.com/rG6Xs6yI6T — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 26, 2026

TMZ was the first to report that Rinna thought she had been roofied with something at the party, which took place at The Abbey in West Hollywood. Reportedly Rinna’s “Traitors” co-star Colton Underwood noticed that she was “completely inebriated” despite not drinking much and notified Rinna’s team. Rinna then left the party and thanked her husband, Harry Hamlin, for helping her.

Though the housewife did not reveal much else about the incident, she said her team is still handling it. Rinna appeared on the most recent season of the Peacock reality series as a traitor.

“So many people that I know have had this happen at the Abbey,” Rinna added. “All my daughter’s friends. This is not a first-time thing. This is something that’s gone on for years. And I do think it needs to be a conversation. And I’m glad now that it’s out and we will deal with it. I just haven’t had my own time to do that yet.”