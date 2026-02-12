‘The Traitors’ Season 4 Soars 66% Over Last Year With 3.2 Billion Minutes

“The Traitors” has drawn in a sizable audience for its fourth season, growing 66% over last season.

Since Season 4 launched on Jan. 8, “The Traitors” has tallied 3.2 billion minutes viewed on Peacock, according to preliminary Nielsen data from the week of Jan. 5 through the week of Feb. 1. Viewership during the Season 4 rollout saw a 66% uptick compared with Season 3, according to first-party data from the first 27 days of each season.

With the impressive viewership, “The Traitors” has ranked as the No. 1 streaming original reality title for four consecutive weeks since the Season 4 premiere, per Nielsen preliminary streaming data for the past four weeks.

Additionally, “The Traitors” ranks as Peacock’s No. 1 unscripted title for co-viewership, with 56% of Season 4’s audience watching alongside someone else, per Nielsen.

The viewership gains build on “The Traitors” strong Season 4 debut, which tallied up 638 million viewing minutes on Peacock during the week of Jan. 5, per preliminary figures from Nielsen. The series not only ranked as the week’s No. 1 streaming original reality title, but also scored at least a 72% bigger audience than any other unscripted title during the week.

On social media, “The Traitors” Season 4 has tallied up 181 million video views across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and X since the Jan. 8 premiere.

Additionally, “The Traitors Official Podcast,” hosted by Bob the Drag Queen and Boston Rob Mariano and available to stream on Peacock, has ranked as the No. 1 video podcast among all television companion podcasts during the first 25 days, according to Nielsen average numbers for all episodes.

New episodes of “The Traitors” debut on Peacock Thursdays at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.