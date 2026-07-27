‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ Ratings Soar 5% With Fourth of July Extravaganza | Exclusive

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“Live with Kelly and Mark” saw ratings success for its Fourth of July extravaganza as total viewership rose 5% year-over-year, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The ABC daytime talk show averaged 2.27 million viewers and a 1.48 rating among households during the Fourth of July holiday week, according to Nielsen figures, rising 5% among total viewers and 6% among households compared to the previous year, marking the second week in a row the show has grown in its year-over-year ratings in both categories.

Ratings were boosted by the annual Fourth of July holiday show, which took place on July 3 this year. As the show celebrated the 250th anniversary of the U.S., “Live with Kelly and Mark” averaged 2.26 million total viewers — up 5% from last year — and a 1.47 household rating — up 8% from last year.

The Fourth of July show also saw year-over-year gains among women, with viewership among women 18-49 rising 4% to reach a 0.27 rating, while viewership among women 25-54 hit a 0.4 rating, soaring 18%.

When adding in the Fourth of July holiday week, “Live with Kelly and Mark” has ranked as the No. 1 talk show in syndication for more than three years — 179 consecutive weeks, to be exact — across all key measures.

This week, “Live” beat its closest competition by 41% among total viewers, 48% among households, 24% with women 18-49 and 36% with women 25-54.

Season to date, “Live” outpaces its syndication competition in all measures as well. The show leads its closest competition by 51% with an average viewership of 2.39 million and by 48% with an average rating of 1.55. The same lead stands for the female demos: “Live” outpaces its closest competitor among women 18-49 by 61% and by 54% among women 25-54.

The show, which also leads daytime talk among women 25-54 for the seventh season in a row, stands as the most-watch entertainment talk show on TV in all key measures.

Produced by WABC-TV in New York, “Live with Kelly and Mark” is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment and is executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.