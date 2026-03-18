‘Lord of the Flies’ Series From ‘Adolescence’ Co-Creator Gets Netflix Release Date | Photos

“Adolescence” co-creator Jack Thorne’s adaptation of “Lord of the Flies” is finally coming to the United States.

The Netflix miniseries, distributed internationally by Sony Pictures Television, will stream on Netflix on May 4. This comes after the four-hour-long episodes premiered in the U.K. in early February on the BBC and BBC iPlayer.

“Innocence descends into savagery when a group of English schoolboys becomes desert island castaways in the first television adaptation of William Golding’s landmark dystopian classic,” a logline reads.

A new photo from Netflix highlights how closely Thorne is sticking to the source material—particularly how young the characters are. More than 30 boys were cast to portray the “biguns” and “littluns” stranded on the desert island.

Cast members include Winston Sawyers as Ralph, Lox Pratt as Jack, David McKenna as Piggy, Ike Talbut as Simon, Thomas Connor as Roger, Noah and Cassius Flemyng as twins Sam and Eric, Cornelius Brandreth as Maurice and Tom Page-Turner as Bill.

The themes of Golding’s iconic 1954 novel intersect with “Adolescence,” the award-winning miniseries Thorne created alongside Stephen Graham. Both stories—albeit in very different ways—revolve around the corruption of youth and the violent actions committed by young boys. While “Adolescence” speaks to issues facing young people today, Golding’s novel remains a timeless story that explores many of the same ideas.

Thorne created and wrote the series, which is directed by Marc Munden. Thorne and Munden both serve as executive producers alongside Joel Wilson and Jamie Campbell for Eleven. The series is an Eleven and One Shoe Films production backed by Sony Pictures Television.

You can watch a trailer for the new “Lord of the Flies” series below.

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You can view photos of the series below.

“Lord of the Flies” (J Redza/Eleven/Sony Pictures Television)

“Lord of the Flies” (J Redza/Eleven/Sony Pictures Television)

“Lord of the Flies”(J Redza/Eleven/Sony Pictures Television)

“Lord of the Flies” will premiere on Netflix on May 4.