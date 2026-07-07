Louise Lasser, ‘Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman’ Star, Dies at 87

Louise Lasser, the Emmy-nominated star of “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman,” has died. She was 87.

Lasser’s death on Monday at her home in Manhattan was confirmed to The New York Times by friend Susan Charlotte.

The TV actress was known for her guest roles in sitcoms such as “Girls,” “Taxi,” “St. Elsewhere” and “It’s a Living.” However, she was also well-known for her collaborations with Woody Allen, to whom she was married from 1966 to 1970, including “Take the Money and Run,” “Bananas” and “Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex* (*But Were Afraid to Ask).”

Produced by Norman Lear, “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman” ran for 325 episodes in syndication across just two seasons between 1976 and ’77. Lasser also infamously hosted an episode of “Saturday Night Live” within that year.

“Louise Lasser brought a wholly original voice to comedy at a moment when television was ready to break its own rules,” National Comedy Center executive director Journey Gunderson shared in a Tuesday statement. “Through her unforgettable performance in Norman Lear’s ‘Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman’ – one of television’s most groundbreaking satires – she helped redefine what comedy could be. Her work remains a touchstone for comedians and storytellers who continue to push the boundaries of comedy.”

Born in New York City on April 11, 1939, Lasser appeared in four Broadway shows throughout her early career. She is survived by longtime partner Michael Citriniti.