‘Love Island USA’ Boots Casa Amor Arrival Alannah Keyser After Racist Comments Surface

“Love Island USA” booted yet another Season 8 cast member due to racist comments surfacing during the show’s rollout.

Alannah Keyser, whose time on the Peacock dating show began with the onset of Casa Amor on Sunday, was removed from the villa after a video and social media posts resurfaced that saw the contestant using a racial slur. Peacock has confirmed she will no longer appear on “Love Island USA” after Thursday’s episode.

While the show’s repeated instances of racist remarks surfacing during a season’s rollout has raised questions about Peacock’s vetting process, the video and posts were only shared publicly after her appearance on the show and were not accessible during the vetting process, according to an individual with knowledge.

The video and social media posts see Keyser using a racial slur, with the video featuring her singing along to a song that included the slur and in the posts using a variation of the slur.

Once the posts surfaced, viewers connected the dots with her behavior during the introductory heart rate challenge that kicked off Casa Amor, during which Keyser limited her physical interactions with the Black men in the cast.

It’s far from the first time a contestant has been removed during their time on the show: Yulissa Escobar was removed after appearing in just the Season 7 premiere while Cierra Ortega left the villa well into the season after racist posts resurfaced. It happened again this season after the Season 8 cast was revealed and videos surfaced of Vasana Montgomery using a racial slur, though she was removed prior to premiere and she shared a public apology.

Keyser had been paired up with Zach Georgiou during Casa Amor, though he had been building a relationship with cast member Kayda Bosse prior to this week’s Casa twist.

“Love Island USA” every weeknight but Wednesdays on Peacock.