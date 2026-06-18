‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Courts Over 2 Billion Viewing Minutes in 2 Weeks, Up 50% From Last Year

“Love Island USA” has courted over 2 billion viewing minutes in its first two weeks on Peacock, rising 50% from its record-breaking Season 7 last year.

After a strong ratings start, “Love Island USA” gathered 2.3 billion minutes viewed across the week of June 1 and the week of June 8, according to combined preliminary Nielsen figures for the weeks, ranking as both No. 1 streaming series. (Nielsen data for the week of June 8 is understated and expected to grow.)

Of those viewers, 27% are new viewers to the series, per Peacock first party data.

New viewers also flooded to the newly revamped “Aftersun” show, headed up by “Summer House” star Ciara Miller and media personality Tefi Pessoa. “Aftersun,” which aired its first episode on Saturday, June 12, more than doubled last year’s audience, growing 144% from Season 7’s “Aftersun” episodes, according to Peacock first party data.

That growth extended to the “Love Island USA” app, which notably crashed durng the first major vote of the season.

Unique users for the app rose 175% for the Season 8 premiere when compared to Season 7. During this week’s vote, which marked the season’s second vote, the number of votes cast, which allows for one vote per use, was up 77% over the second vote of Season 7, according to ITV first party data.

Notably, 26% of engagement for “Love Island USA” Season 8 has been derived from phones and tablets, according to Peacock data.

Hosted by Madix and narrated by comedian Iain Stirling, “Love Island USA” returned Tuesday, June 2 with a new group of singles ready to find love in Fiji. The show is produced by ITV America, in association with Lifted Entertainment and Motion Entertainment, a WPP Media Company and distributed by ITV Studios. David George, Adam Sher, Jordana Hochman, Bernie Schaeffer, Ben Thursby-Palmer, James Barker, Blake Garrett, Courtney Rosenthal, Sophie Brown, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Tom Gould, Chet Fenster and Martin Oxley serve as executive producers.

New episodes of “Love Island USA” drop daily at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET everyday except Wednesdays, with “Aftersun” dropping every Saturday.