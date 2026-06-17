‘Love Island USA’ Pays Tribute to Executive Producer Who Died During Production for Season 8

“Love Island USA” paid tribute to Executive Producer James Barker during Tuesday’s episode after his death last week amid Season 8 production.

Before the episode concluded, host Ariana Madix shared a message with contestants, noting, “None of us know how long we’ve got. For some, that time can be cut way too short, so please cherish every moment.”

The episode then cut to a title card that read, “For James,” before playing a photo montage of Barker. The montage featured images of Barker enjoying life, smiling wide at concerts, trips and events with friends. The segment concluded with a closing card that read, “We love you.”

Barker died at the age of 40 from an “unexpected medical emergency” last week while filming Season 8 in Fiji, Peacock and and ITV America confirmed on Monday. The networks also confirmed that Tuesday’s episode would be presented in Barker’s honor.

“James’ unimaginable loss has been deeply felt across not just the entire ‘Love Island USA’ production, but throughout all of ITV and Peacock,” the networks said in a statement to media. “He was a beloved and greatly valued member of our collective family whose kindness, talent and dedication left an indelible mark on all of us and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. We extend our heartfelt condolences to James’ partner, family, friends and colleagues.”

Barker first began working on “Love Island USA” in 2020, where he started as a story producer before he worked his way up to executive producer. He then served as an EP on the reality series for the past three seasons and also produced for “Love Island Games.”

Earlier in June, Barker celebrated the return of “Love Island USA” on Instagram, where he shouted out the show’s producing team.

“We come to Fiji for magic. We come to @loveislandusa to laugh, to cry, to care,” he wrote, clearly referencing Nicole Kidman’s famed AMC Theatres ad. “Our islanders feel like the best part of us, and stories feel perfect and powerful… because here… they are.”

He continued at the time: “Hope you’re all enjoying the new season brought to you by a huge squad of brilliant people, including the three models standing beside me.”

“Love Island USA” Season 8 airs nightly at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.