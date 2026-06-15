James Barker, ‘Love Island USA’ Executive Producer, Dies in Fiji

James Barker, an executive producer on “Love Island USA,” died last week while filming Season 8 in Fiji due to an unexpected medical emergency.

Tuesday night’s episode of the Peacock competition dating show will be presented in his honor, according to the streamer and ITV America.

“James’ unimaginable loss has been deeply felt across not just the entire ‘Love Island USA’ production, but throughout all of ITV and Peacock,” the networks shared in a Monday statement. “He was a beloved and greatly valued member of our collective family whose kindness, talent and dedication left an indelible mark on all of us and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. We extend our heartfelt condolences to James’ partner, family, friends and colleagues.”

Barker began working on “Love Island USA” in 2020, starting as a story producer and working his way up to executive producer. He then served as an EP on the reality series for the past three seasons and also produced for “Love Island Games.”

Details surrounding the 40-year-old’s death have not been made public.

Two weeks ago, he posted to Instagram celebrating the show’s return. “We come to Fiji for magic. We come to ‘Love Island USA’ to laugh, to cry, to care,” he wrote, referencing Nicole Kidman’s AMC ad. “Our islanders feel like the best part of us, and stories feel perfect and powerful… because here… they are. Hope you’re all enjoying the new season brought to you by a huge squad of brilliant people, including the three models standing beside me.”

Barker began his career in television in 2011 as a producer on “Counting Cars,” “Forged in Fire” and “Pawn Stars.” Previously at ITV, he produced “Queer Eye,” working his way up to a co-executive producer. He also worked on shows for Scout Productions, Sharp Entertainment and Kinetic Content.

Outside of television, Barker worked as a DJ, playing shows across the country. His work as Chaotic DJ even brought him to his life partner Adam, according to the networks: “Their shared love of music was at the center of the life they built together — both at home and experiencing music all over the world.”